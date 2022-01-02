Asad Umar warns of rising Omicron cases in Karachi

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has warned that there’s clear evidence of the beginning of another coronavirus wave in Pakistan.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said: “Genome sequencing showing the rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi. Remember: wearing a mask is your best protection.”

His statement comes after the trend of coronavirus cases in the country rose in the last two weeks. The new Omicron variant of the virus is now being reported from across Pakistan.

On Sunday, 594 new coronavirus cases were reported taking the infection rate in the country to 1.3%. In November 2021, Pakistan’s positivity ratio dropped below 1%.

Clear evidence now of a beginning of another covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks. Genome sequencing showing rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in karachi. Remember : wearing a mask is your best protection — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 2, 2022

Meanwhile, more than 100 Omicron cases have been recorded so far. Most of these cases are in Karachi or in people who had recent travel history to the city.

Earlier this week, the Sindh government imposed a micro smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal after 12 people of a family tested positive in Block 7. Gatherings and events have been restricted in the area.

According to experts, Omicron spreads four times faster than the Delta variant which overwhelmed the health system of India and other countries in 2021.

Epidemiologist Dr Rana Jawad Asghar told Samaa Digital that the Omicron variant spreads four times faster than the Delta variant of Covid-19. Cold weather enables the Covid-19 to spread because people spend most of their time in closed spaces.

People should ensure ventilation at homes and offices, wear masks and avoid crowds, he stressed.

The World Health Organization has warned that with an increased growth rate Omicron can overwhelm health systems.

Dr Asghar is not the only expert to warn about a new Covid-19 wave. Health experts in the past few days have cautioned that cases could peak in January if people failed to follow the SOPs.