UNAIDS: 25,000 Pakistanis contracted HIV in 2020

A recently published report by the UNAIDS, a joint UN programme on HIV/AIDS, has revealed that the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections are spreading rapidly in Pakistan as around 25,000 people in the country contracted the virus in 2020.

This means 84 per cent increase in HIV patients. Majority of the people infected are drug users who inject themselves.

There are over 240,000 people living with HIV in Pakistan. Of these, 160,000 are men and around 38,000 women. The number of registered AIDS patients in the country is around 46,912.

The data shows that around 1,600 who were infected with HIV in 2020 were under the age of 15.

The report said that around 8,200 people in Pakistan died of HIV. In 10 years, according to the report, the AIDS-related deaths have increased five folds or over 500 per cent since 2010.

The outbreak of Ratodero in 2019 in Pakistan highlighted how important it was to educate people about preventive methods to stop the spread of the virus.

Why isn’t there a vaccine for HIV?

HIV is an incredibly complex virus which mutates rapidly and often, Dr Rajwal Khan, the UNAIDS strategic information adviser, said earlier this year.

Is HIV the same as AIDS?

No. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), is not the same as Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

HIV is a virus that can cause infection. AIDS is a syndrome of multiple conditions that can sometimes (not always) develop due to HIV infection. HIV infection is treatable, AIDS is not.

Can I stop my HIV treatment?

No, treatment for HIV is lifelong. It involves taking medicines called antiretroviral drugs that keep the HIV virus load low in the body. As long as the virus is suppressed in the body, the person can lead a normal, healthy life.

Can I get HIV from touching an HIV-positive person?

No, touching, shaking hands, hugging or even eating with someone who has HIV will not give you HIV. HIV does not spread through mosquitoes or any other animal. HIV can be transmitted by unprotected sex, injecting drugs, reuse of medical needles and syringes, blood transfusion, and organ transplants.