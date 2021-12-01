This is why you’re having trouble sleeping

As human beings, we spend one-third or 30% of our lives asleep. But if you did a survey, you’d find that people will tell you they’re having a lot of trouble sleeping well these days.

We’re told that getting 8 hours of sleep is important for our health, and indeed many studies prove this. The WHO and National Sleep Foundation in the US set the length of a good night’s sleep at eight hours. But the reality is that two-thirds of adults in the world’s richer or “developed” nations actually don’t manage to get this much sleep. And if you asked most people in Pakistan, you’d perhaps find them complaining of the same thing.



Some science suggests that sleep is need for the brain metabolism to clear waste. One study looked at whether one night of sleeplessness had an effect on the molecular level in the brain. It found that if a person is deprived of one night of sleep, the tracer chemical did not clear from the brain. This supports the theory that sleep is closely linked to the brain clearing itself. And you don’t need a scientist to tell you how you feel if you wake up not feeling rested.

Experiments in rats show that they die quickly if they are put through total sleep deprivation. Isn’t that why some torture methods involve playing loud music and flashing lights to prevent the hostage from sleeping?

The first work to deepen our understanding of sleep was done in 1952. The scientists found that there are two stages of sleep defined by what is called rapid eye movement (REM). In light sleep, your eyeball can flicker or have rapid eye movement but no signals are sent to the brain. Deep sleep is called non-REM sleep. Deep non-REM sleep is said to be important for the brain maturing, which is why it’s monitored for teenagers. During the deep stages of non-REM sleep, your body will work on repairing itself, regrowing tissue, building bone and muscle, and strengthening the immune system.

There are some well-established reasons for sleeplessness. But more recently, studies have found that the pandemic has been to blame. One study in Italy and Belgium was conducted because they were the first western countries to decide on lockdowns. It found that being limited to your house had an impact on sleep timing and quality.

The Italian study of 2,272 participants found that during lockdown, sleep timing was significantly delayed, time spent in bed increased, and sleep quality was markedly impaired in both Italians and Belgians. The worst off were women who reported more negative moods and people who said that the pandemic was highly stressful.

Caffeine disrupts sleep

Having tea or coffee or caffeinated soft drinks like Coke or Pepsi or Dew, even green tea, can give you trouble sleeping later on. Some chocolates have caffeine as well, so you might experience sleeplessness if you’ve had chocolate cake, for example. A lot of people scoff that they can have tea late at night and still have no trouble sleeping.

Put away the phone, far away

One study showed that internet use between 19hrs and midnight increases the risk of poor sleep among young adults, in comparison with television viewing times.

Using your phone affects sleep because it clamps down on the body producing a natural sleep-inducing hormone called melatonin. Your body releases it in the evening so you start to feel tired and get ready to go to sleep. But if you use your phone, you’ll feel more alert at a time when you should be slowly getting ready to turn off.



The production of melatonin is suppressed because of the lighting of cell phones. They produce short-wavelength or blue light. This also happens with fluorescent and LED lights. This is why you should also have dim lighting in the bedroom.

Studies have proven that using social media before you go to sleep will affect how you sleep. In fact, not only is sleep quality affected but it can cause anxiety, depression and psychological distress. So stop doomscrolling on Instagram before your head hits the pillow.