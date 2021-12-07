Sindh hospitals to be punished for discrimination against HIV patients

The Sindh Health Department has decided to fine hospitals across the province discriminating or denying treatment to HIV patients.

Mistreating HIV patients is a punishable crime under the Prohibition of Discrimination Based on HIV Status and hospitals that are found to be indulged in this practise will be punished with a Rs2 million fine.

“It has been reported that most HIV patients are being denied treatment and refused admission at health facilities across the province,” Dr Ershad Kazmi, additional director for Sindh Communicable Disease Control, pointed out in a letter to health officials.

He remarked that it was the responsibility of healthcare managers, medical superintendants, directors, and DHOs to end the stigma and discrimination against HIV positive people.

“HIV patients deserve to be treated with repect, professionalism and empathy,” Dr Kazmi stressed, adding that penalties for discrimination range from Rs50,000 to Rs2 million.

According to reports, HIV patients have faced the most issues at public health facilities where they are subjected to derogatory remarks.

Earlier, it emerged that Karachi has the most number of reported human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases in the entire province of Sindh. There are 1,035 reported cases in district South, 998 in West, 907 in Korangi, 667 in Malir, 436 in Central.

The health department will begin screening tests in high-risk areas from January. These areas include Karachi’s South and Central districts, Jacobabad, Garhi Khairo, Garhi Yaseen, Shikarpur, Ratodero, Larkana, Chak 70 Sanghar, and seven adjoining villages of Hyderabad and Matiari.