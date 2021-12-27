Pakistan’s total Covid-19 vaccinations surpass 150m: Asad Umar

The total number of coronavirus vaccination doses administered across Pakistan surpassed 150 million Monday, National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar has revealed.

In a tweet, the federal planning minister said that Punjab is leading the way in provinces as more than 68% of its eligible population has been immunised against the deadly virus.

Total vaccinations carried out now exceed 15 crores. Punjab leads the way in provinces with 68% of eligible population having recieved atleast 1 dose. KP at 57%, Sind at 51% and Balochistan at 38%. Balochistan ,has done a great job in December and sharply increased vaccinations — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 27, 2021

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [is] at 57%, Sindh at 51%, and Balochistan at 38%.” Umar congratulated Balochistan for doing a great job at increasing vaccination during December.

The government has been stressing the importance of immediately getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as the cases of the new Omicron variant continue to rise in the country.

Last week, Islamabad reported its first case of the strain after Karachi and Balochistan. The NCOC has, on the other hand, approved booster shots for people above and of the age of 30 years.

New doses

On Monday, Pakistan purchased a new batch of 150,000 coronavirus vaccines via $500 million aid from the Asian Development Bank. The doses have reached the country.

Vaccines worth $75 million will be administered to over 35 million people. Along with the shots, safety boxes and syringes will be provided to the health workers as well.

Last week, the United States donated five million Pfizer doses to Pakistan on Christmas.