Pakistan’s 46% population fully immunised against Covid: Asad Umar

Over 500 cases reported today as Omicron spreads

Posted: Dec 31, 2021
Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has revealed that 46% of Pakistan's eligible population has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Meanwhile, 63% of people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine. The NCOC chief, in a tweet on Friday, gave a breakdown of vaccination in every province of the country. "Amongst the federating units, Islamabad leads with 77% fully vaccinated. Punjab is at 51%, Gilgit-Baltistan 46%, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 45 %, Balochistan 42%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 41%, and Sindh at 37%." Vaccine Statistics: Vaccine administered across Pakistan in last 24 hours: 1,599,380Total vaccines administered till now: 156,623,021Today Pakistan achieved target of 70 M fully vaccinated individuals! 🇵🇰— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 31, 2021 To make the vaccination drive possible, the government has procured vaccines worth Rs250 billion so far, Umar said, adding that 100% of vaccine procurement was done by the federal government, which has provided free vaccines to all citizens regardless of which province they live in. On the other hand, Pakistan reported over 500 covid cases in a day on Friday -- the first time in 1.5 months. The infection rate has increased by over 1% as well. The highest number of cases were recorded in Sindh, followed by Punjab and Islamabad. Deadly Omicron spreads Health experts have linked the rise in Covid-19 cases with the Omicron variant. Pakistan has reported nearly 89 cases of the new strain so far of the majority are in Karachi. On Thursday, 11 people of a family tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Karachi after tests were conducted by the DOW University of Health Sciences. They are all isolating. Pakistan confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on December 13 and the cases jumped to 75 by December 28. Officials have warned that cases of the new Omicron variant are expected to rise sharply in Pakistan in January and could put pressure on hospitals if citizens let their guards down and fail to follow the SOPs.
