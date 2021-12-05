Pakistani doctors: Omicron a fast-spreading, less dangerous variant

Pakistani chest pulmonologists say that the new Covid-19 variant Omicron is a highly contagious virus, but not dangerous and citizens should not panic or believe in rumours.

The doctors, however, have urged people to stay alert and take preventive measures because Omicron’s higher infection rate remains a cause of concern.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Pakistan Chest Society Conference in Karachi, Professor Sohail Akhtar, who heads the Department of Chest Diseases at Indus Hospital, told SAMAA Digital that Omicron is a new variant that is known to have more than 30 mutations.

Most of the cases reported so far were mild and less dangerous, and a majority of the patients did not require hospitalization, he said.

Professor Akhtar said that the only thing that people need to understand is the fact that the Covid-19 epidemic is not over yet and people should not stop taking precautions. They must wear masks, and get all doses of the vaccinations, he said.

“We must not be afraid and we must not believe in rumours.”

Professor Akhtar also cautioned that the statement that ‘Omicron is a contagious virus but it is not dangerous’ should be understood carefully.

He said that the fact that the Omicron variant is not dangerous does not mean that we should not be careful or not get vaccinated, because Omicron has a higher infection rate compared to other variants.

He also underscored the detection challenges.

“The PCR test diagnoses the coronavirus, but I don’t think it detects variants. The symptoms of any disease appear two or four weeks after the onset of the disease. If less than two weeks have elapsed, the effects may be felt in the follwoing weeks,” Akhtar said.

Photo: AFP

Experts including Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sulatn have said that Covid-19 cases will likely rise during the winter. Professor Akhtar said it was because of people spending more time in closed environments during winter.

President of Pakistan Chest Society Professor Nisar Ahmad Rao told SAMAA Digital that research so far had indicated that Omicron is not more dangerous and does not cause major damage to the lungs.

People infected with the variant show minor symptoms, he said.

The doctor said Omicron-infected patients had not developed pneumonia or required oxygen or a ventilator so far.

He said the spread of Omicron was still being researched.

Professor Rao said people should not believe in rumours because if Omicron had been destroying the lungs in 15 minutes, it would have killed many people by now and the World Health Organization would have declared an emergency.

“In cold weather, people are in closed places. Windows and doors are closed and if a person coughs, a lot of germs are released into the air and people in the room are more exposed than if windows and doors were open,” he said.

He said that in the beginning there was a fear among the people that the vaccine would cause blood clotting.

“All vaccines are the same. Vaccine shopping is unnecessary to me as it amounts to the marketing of vaccines. The results of all vaccines are the same.”

He urged people to get their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccines and explained why they need to get jabbed as soon as possible.

“A single shot cannot offer you the kind of immunity you need in case of severe disease attack. This is the reason children get three doses of DPT vaccine. Immunity has to be boosted.”