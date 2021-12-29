‘Pakistan to see sharp rise in Omicron cases next month’

Health experts have warned that cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus are expected to rise sharply in Pakistan in January and could put pressure on hospitals if citizens let their guards down and fail to follow the SOPs.

Research shows that Omicron spreads faster than other Covid-19 variants but has not proved to be fatal.

Community transmission of Omicron has started in major cities of Pakistan, data suggests.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed 78 cases of Omicron in Pakistan, with 33 reported from Karachi, 13 from Lahore and 20 from Islamabad. Three of the cases were reported on Wednesday.

The first case of Omicron in Pakistan was reported on December 13.

Dr Naseem Salahuddin, an infectious disease specialist at the Indus Hospital in Karachi, says that she suspects that other Covid-19 variants have also emerged.

“I think there are other variants but we do not have a better system for diagnosing them,” she said speaking to SAMAA Digital.

The PCR test can determine if a patient carries coronavirus, but it does not diagnose the variant.

Dr Salahuddin said that there are few laboratories at the NIH and the Aga Khan University Hospital where the Whole Genome Sequencing is used to confirm variants.

Lockdown and travel restrictions would prove less effective. People need to be careful in the wedding season. Dr Rana Jawad Asghar

Dr Salahuddin said that in just two months, the virus has spread from South Africa to the rest of the world.

She said that not every sick person in our country undergoes the PCR test because they could not afford it.

The doctor said that even the government was conducting fewer tests. It is more likely that the Omicron variant is present in our society, she said.

Dr Naseem Salahuddin said that if Omicron started spreading rapidly, it would increase pressure on hospitals. “So, it is important that we exercise caution and follow the SOPs,” she said adding that since the wedding season has begun in Karachi, people need to be more careful.

Dr Rana Jawad Asghar, an epidemiologist, told SAMAA Digital that there was fear of a new wave around the world even before Omicron and a new wave was expected in Pakistan in January.

He said that since the local transmission had started in Pakistan, there were fears that cases would go up fast in January and February.

The epidemiologist says that the good news about Omicron was that the faster the graph goes up, the faster it goes down.

Dr Rana Jawad said Omicron was affecting people who had been vaccinated. “Cases of re-infections have also been observed.”

He said that its spread could not be stopped by imposing lockdown or travel restrictions and taking precautions was the only solution.

“We need to wear masks, avoid crowded places, and take care of ventilation in homes and offices because we have seen that the spread of the coronavirus was 18% lower in homes with better ventilation,” he said.

In addition, he said, those who have not been vaccinated should complete the vaccination and others should get booster shots.