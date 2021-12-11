‘Pakistan has highest corona-related child mortality rate in the world’

Pakistan has the highest corona-related child mortality rate in the world, a joint study conducted by the leading hospitals in the country revealed.

In developed the mortality rate is around 1%-2%.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 159 children have died of coronavirus, it said. Out of 159, 96 were boys while 63 were girls. 65 or 19.5% of the of those died had comorbid conditions.

The study was conducted by Aga Khan University Hospital in collaboration with National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease, National Institute of Child Health, Children Hospital Lahore and Benazir Bhutto University, Rawalpindi. The results were shared during the international paediatric conference Islamabad. Cases reported between March 2020 and December 2021 were included in the study.

The study shows 1,112 children contracted the coronavirus in Pakistan out of this 893 survived.

Nine children are still hospitalized, 13 transferred to other facilities and the families of 28 children took them against medical advice.

The study could not locate nine children.

Age-wise breakup of infected children

Age Survived Died Neonate (1-28 days) 15 2 Infant (1-12 months) 180 53 Child (1-9 years) 462 66 Adolescent ((10-18 years) 296 38

The report said that more children died in 2021 compared to 2020.

Experts have also recommend vaccination for children the age of 12.The research also showed that children with malnutrition, cancer or heart conditions have the higher mortality rate.

Paediatricians have warned that the pandemic is not over yet and the latest variant, Omicron, is highly transmittable. Parents have to be more cautious and need to take care of their children.