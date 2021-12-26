Omicron: Sindh announces new Covid SOPs for events, gatherings

In an attempt to counter the looming threat of the new Omicron variant, the Sindh government has issued new guidelines for large-scale gatherings and events in the province.

In a notification on December 24, the home department announced new coronavirus SOPs:

Only vaccinated people allowed in events/gatherings.

Events/gatherings to be held outdoors.

Windows and doors to be kept open for ventilation if events are held indoors.

Events/gatherings to be organised in specific areas allocated by respective district administrated as per the currently enforced NPI in the areas.

People showing symptoms of cough, flu, and fever to be barred from events.

Organisers to ensure people are wearing masks at all times.

Multiple entry and exit points to be set up to prevent overcrowding.

Display covid protocols in prominent places for awareness.

The orders were issued after approval from the National Command and Operation Centre. Commissioners and assistant commissioners of all the districts will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of the new instructions.

The notification comes after multiple suspected cases of Omicron were reported in Balochistan, Karachi, and Sindh. On December 13, Pakistan confirmed its first case of the new strain. The woman patient was based in Karachi and didn’t have a travel history.

On Saturday, a man with recent travel history from Karachi tested positive in Islamabad. The district health officer confirmed it was Omicron.

Cases to surge three weeks

Last week, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza warned cases of Omicron variant of Covid could surge in the country in the next three weeks.

Dr Mirza said that Omicron spreads faster than other variants of Covid-19, but there was no indication that it causes more severe infections.

“However, I do want to ring one fear bell. Since Omicron could lead to faster spread of the [virus], I assume that in the next two or three weeks Pakistan may witness a surge in the number of [Covid-19] cases.”

Booster shots

The NCOC has reiterated that booster shots are immensely important for protection from the new strain. The government has approved the Pfizer doses for people above 50 years, health workers, and immunocompromised people. They will be free of cost.

From January 1, people above 30 years will be able to get their shot too. Citizens who got both their covid vaccines at least six months back are eligible.

According to the provincial health secretary, the booster dose is being given only at Jinnah Hospital and DOW Ojha Hospital.