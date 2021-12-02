Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Omicron: NCOC tells provinces to speed up vaccination process

Pakistan has administered over 120 million doses so far

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has urged the provincial governments to speed up the vaccination process amid the threat posed by the “highly transmissible” Omicron variant.

It noted that the anti-Covid jab is the only way to curb the spread. Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar said that it was impossible to stop viruses from spreading in this world.

The monitoring body analyzed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccination strategy and disease prevalence across the country. It was also briefed about the Covid-19 positivity ratio, disease prevalence, the number of deaths and new admissions.

Pakistan has so far recorded a total of 1,285,631 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic hit the country.

According to the official figures, in the past 24 hours, over 300 people tested positive for Covid-19, while eight people succumbed to infection.

The NCOC has agreed to take strict measures to ramp up the vaccination drive. The country’s Covid-19’s response team reviewed the district-wise vaccination targets.

It also analyzed the total number of vaccine doses administered and procurement of jabs.

So far, Pakistan has administered a total of 124,054,300 Covid-19 doses. Over 50 million people got fully vaccinated, while around 90 million people got their first jabs.

The NCOC discussed the status of oxygen production and its nationwide distribution process and suggested installing oxygen plants in different cities.

Earlier this week, the forum approved booster shots for health workers, immunocompromised people, and the elderly above the age of 50 years.

The shots, free of cost, will be administered at vaccination centers across the country. Citizens who got both their covid-19 jabs six months ago are eligible for the booster shots.

Coronavirus Omicron vaccine updates
 
