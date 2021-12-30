Thursday, December 30, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

NCOC stresses SOP implementation as covid cases rise

Pakistan reports 482 cases first time in four weeks

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The National Command and Operation Centre has outlined a number of coronavirus SOPs and instructed people to strictly implement them as cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron continue to rise. On Thursday, Pakistan reported 482 covid-19 cases in a day -- the first time in four weeks. The last time the country recorded 400 cases was on December 3. As of December 30, Sindh and Punjab are leading the countrywide tally with 285 and 110 cases. They were followed by Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the NCOC, so far, 30% of the country's total and 46% of the eligible population have been immunised against the deadly virus. The forum highlighted the following SOPs for citizens to follow: Get fully vaccinated Wear masks Maintain social distancing Avoid crowded places NCOC's statement comes as the new Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread in the country. On Wednesday, the total number of cases of the new variant rose to 78. Of these, 33 were reported in Karachi, 20 in Lahore, and the remaining in Islamabad. Experts have warned that these cases will increase in January and cautioned citizens not to put their guard down. Data suggests community transmission of Omicron has already started in major cities of Pakistan. The first case of Omicron in Pakistan was reported on December 13. Earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umar said the arrival of the new strain in the country is inevitable and the only defense against it was vaccination.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The National Command and Operation Centre has outlined a number of coronavirus SOPs and instructed people to strictly implement them as cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron continue to rise.

On Thursday, Pakistan reported 482 covid-19 cases in a day — the first time in four weeks. The last time the country recorded 400 cases was on December 3.

As of December 30, Sindh and Punjab are leading the countrywide tally with 285 and 110 cases. They were followed by Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the NCOC, so far, 30% of the country’s total and 46% of the eligible population have been immunised against the deadly virus. The forum highlighted the following SOPs for citizens to follow:

  • Get fully vaccinated
  • Wear masks
  • Maintain social distancing
  • Avoid crowded places

NCOC’s statement comes as the new Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread in the country. On Wednesday, the total number of cases of the new variant rose to 78. Of these, 33 were reported in Karachi, 20 in Lahore, and the remaining in Islamabad.

Experts have warned that these cases will increase in January and cautioned citizens not to put their guard down. Data suggests community transmission of Omicron has already started in major cities of Pakistan.

The first case of Omicron in Pakistan was reported on December 13. Earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umar said the arrival of the new strain in the country is inevitable and the only defense against it was vaccination.

 
NCOC Omicron
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Omicron, NCOC, coronavirus cases,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.