NCOC stresses SOP implementation as covid cases rise

The National Command and Operation Centre has outlined a number of coronavirus SOPs and instructed people to strictly implement them as cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron continue to rise.

On Thursday, Pakistan reported 482 covid-19 cases in a day — the first time in four weeks. The last time the country recorded 400 cases was on December 3.

As of December 30, Sindh and Punjab are leading the countrywide tally with 285 and 110 cases. They were followed by Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the NCOC, so far, 30% of the country’s total and 46% of the eligible population have been immunised against the deadly virus. The forum highlighted the following SOPs for citizens to follow:

Get fully vaccinated

Wear masks

Maintain social distancing

Avoid crowded places

NCOC’s statement comes as the new Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread in the country. On Wednesday, the total number of cases of the new variant rose to 78. Of these, 33 were reported in Karachi, 20 in Lahore, and the remaining in Islamabad.

Experts have warned that these cases will increase in January and cautioned citizens not to put their guard down. Data suggests community transmission of Omicron has already started in major cities of Pakistan.

The first case of Omicron in Pakistan was reported on December 13. Earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umar said the arrival of the new strain in the country is inevitable and the only defense against it was vaccination.