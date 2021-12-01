NCOC approves booster shots for people above 50 years

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to commence the administration of booster shots for health workers, immunocompromised people, and the elderly above the age of 50 years.

The shots, free of cost, will be administered at vaccination centres across the country. Citizens who got both their covid-19 jabs six months back are eligible for the booster shot.

At an NCOC meeting Wednesday, the government decided to establish 40 vaccination call centres across the country to contact those who have not yet received their second doses. According to Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, Pakistan has decided to adopt a “zero-tolerance policy” against unvaccinated people.

A nationwide vaccination campaign will commence in December. Medical staff will be present at all public spots. They will be responsible for vaccinating people who have not yet been immunised.

The development comes after the outbreak of the new coronavirus variant Omicron. It was first reported in South Africa and has now spread to multiple countries such as USA, UK, and Hong Kong.

Sindh imposes new restrictions

The Sindh government has, on the other hand, revealed that it has rolled out the administration of booster shots. They are available at Dow Ojha Campus and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Hospital.

The province has also begun door-to-door vaccination for which 600 health workers have been hired.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Murad Ali Shah announced new curbs in the province:

Markets and business to close by 10pm.

Indoor, outdoor dining allowed for vaccinated people.

Indoor dining open till 11:59pm.

Shrines, indoor gyms, and cinemas open for fully vaccinated individuals.

Full attendance at offices.

Amusement parks, offices to operate at 70% attendance.

‘Omicron is going to come’

The NCOC chief Asad Umar has said that it is inevitable that the COVID-19’s Omicron variant will hit Pakistan because it is impossible to stop viruses from spreading in this world.

He said that the NCOC is taking steps to delay the arrival and minimize the impact of the new variant.

“We are ramping up the number of coronavirus tests. We will conduct testing in the high-risk areas,” said Umar.