NCOC approves booster doses for Pakistanis over 30

Pakistanis above or of the age of 30 years can get their coronavirus booster dose across Pakistan from January 1, 2022, the National Command and Operation Centre has announced.

Citizens will be administered the jabs at vaccination centers across the country. People who got both their Covid-19 shots six months back are eligible for the booster shot.

The vaccine will be administered free of cost. Only Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Pfizer will be given as booster shots.

After the development, these people will be eligible for booster shots:

People above 30 years of age

health workers

immunocompromised people

The decision was taken after a rise was seen in cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. It was first reported in South Africa and has now spread to multiple countries such as USA, UK, and Hong Kong.

Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced that vaccination against covid has become imperative to protect yourself from the deadly virus. So far, 60 million Pakistanis have been completely immunised against Covid. The government has encouraged people to get their second dose as soon as possible.

In December, the government commenced a nationwide vaccination campaign. Umar said that Pakistan has decided to adopt a “zero-tolerance policy” against unvaccinated people.

In Sindh, the booster service will be available at only three vaccination centers in Karachi: Dow Ojha Campus, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and Children Hospital in District Central.