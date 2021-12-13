National Institute of Health confirms Pakistan’s first Omicron case

The National Institute of Health or NIH has confirmed the first Omicron case in Pakistan. The patient is a woman hailing from Karachi.

The announcement was made after the NIH completed the genome sequencing of the patient.

On Monday, the Aga Khan University Hospital, too, confirmed the case. In a statement, the hospital said the patient was at home and was doing well. So far, no other patients at the hospital have been confirmed to have the new strain, it added.

On December 1, five Pakistani passengers tested positive for Covid-19 at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after arriving from Saudi Arabia.

Authorities had moved them to a quarantine facility and sent their samples to a laboratory to determine the Covid-19 variant they were infected with.

Last week, Sindh Health Department said that the diagnosis of the virus had been completed by AKUH. Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho, on the same day, said that the woman, 57, was unvaccinated.

After the news circulated on social media, the National Command and Operation Centre took notice and said that the case should be referred to as “suspected” until the NIH completes its genome sequencing.

Omicron to inevitably hit Pakistan’

Earlier, the NCOC chief Asad Umar had said that it is inevitable that the COVID-19’s Omicron variant will hit Pakistan because it is impossible to stop viruses from spreading in this world.

Speaking at a press conference last week, he said that the NCOC is taking steps to delay the arrival and minimize the impact of the new variant. “We are ramping up the number of coronavirus tests. We will conduct testing in the high-risk areas,” said Umar.

The government has, on the other hand, approved booster shots for health workers, people above the age of 50, and immunocompromised people. They are being administered Pfizer, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Moderna jabs. free of cost.