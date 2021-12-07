JPMC doctor dies of dengue fever

Dr Mahmood-ul-Hassan, a doctor at Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, passed away Monday night after contracting the dengue virus.

Dr Hassan was the assistant professor of Medicine Ward 5 at JPMC. According to the hospital’s deputy director, the doctor was rushed to the NMC Hospital after his health deteriorated a few days back.

“His medical reports revealed he was suffering from Dengue Shock Syndrome,” Dr Salman said. “He was put on a ventilator when his condition worsened. Late Monday night, Dr Hassan breathed his last.”

According to the Sindh Health Department, the total number of deaths from dengue this year has increased to 26. Meanwhile, over 6,000 people in the province have been infected from the virus.

During the month of December, 210 people reported the deadly fever.

Dr Saqib Ansari, a hematologist, told SAMAA Digital that dengue is called Caliper Leakage Syndrome in medical terms. “Dengue Shock Syndrome is the worst stage of the fever. It dehydrates the arteries reducing the blood pressure and pulse of the patient.”

When the arteries fail to pump blood to the heart and brain, the risks of multi-organ failure increase, he explained.

Dr Ansari said that in the occurrence of dengue hemorrhagic syndrome, there is a risk of bleeding from different parts of the body due to low platelets. “If it [the blood] starts flowing from other parts of the body, it is life-threatening. In such cases, platelets are immediately applied to the affected patient.”

How to protect yourself?

The hematologist said that Pakistan does not have a vaccine to counter dengue fever so far.

He has, however, advised the following precautionary measures that can be taken to protect yourself:

Use a mosquito repellant

Wear a full-sleeve shirt and socks when leaving the house

If you have an AC, turn it on

Use mosquito nets

Symptoms of dengue

According to the World Health Organization, these are the symptoms of dengue that last between two to seven days:

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pains

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen glands

Rash

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle ache and pain, and fever.