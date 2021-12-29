Islamabad reports three more Omicron cases

Three more confirmed cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported from Islamabad, health officials have confirmed.

The total number of confirmed Omicron cases in the capital has now increased to 20, said DHO Zaeem Zia.

He said that the authorities are tracing those who were in contact with Omicron patients.

DHO said that the district health department’s teams are actively working for the confirmation of suspected Omicron cases.

Zia urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible to stop the spread of virus.

Islamabad reported the first case of Omicron variant on December 26. Pakistan confirmed its first Omicron case earlier this month. The patient was a woman from Karachi. She had no recent travel history.

So far, 33 cases have been reported from Karachi while Lahore has 13 Omicron cases.

The total number of cases was put at 75 by the National Institute of Health (NIHC) on Tuesday.

WHO warns of ‘very high’ Omicron risk

Omicron still poses “very high” risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO warned on Wednesday, as the highly transmissible coronavirus variant fuelled record outbreaks in many countries.

“The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high,” the UN health agency said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.

“Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days.”

The WHO said early data from Britain, South Africa, and Denmark — which currently has the world’s highest rate of infection per person — suggested there was a reduced risk of hospitalisation for Omicron compared with Delta.

But it added that further data was needed to understand Omicron’s severity.