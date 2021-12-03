How 2 university friends helped Sindh’s farmers with their feelings

Some of our happiest memories are from our university days in London, from the times the two of us spent together. Our endless laughter and ability to see the absurdity in everything was inevitably annoying for many an onlooker. We would unreservedly laugh hysterically while walking down the street, struggle to keep straight faces over dinner at a restaurant and collapse into teary-eyed heaps on return to our student hall of residence. Day after day, this represented our student life together. It was incessant. It was abdominally painful. It was, quite simply, glorious.

When we both graduated, we lived on opposite sides of the globe, staying in touch for a while, swapping anecdotes, and even reuniting in New York City for a few very fun and memorable days. However, as life and its responsibilities took over, our communication petered out and we lost contact. Despite all the flippancy we shared however, we each knew that we had an unbreakable bond, based on something deep. We just could not fathom what this was, until many years later.

In Spring 2020, as COVID-19 and the consequent lockdowns gripped the world, we both felt an unshakeable urgency to reach out and reconnect with old friends. Remarkably within hours of Naween emailing Deepa, we were in stitches once again, as though no time had elapsed. We delighted in chatting on Zoom and exchanging hilarious messages on WhatsApp, whilst reliving a lot of our past humour. We discovered new commonalities in our early childhood, such as a shared penchant for Ladybird books and the Wombles. But amongst this light-heartedness, the seriousness encountered in our respective life-paths edged forward.

Deepa had gone on to study for a Masters in cognitive neuroscience at Imperial College School of Medicine and professionally specialised in mental health and psychology, like she always said she would. She became a successful occupational therapist and is now an experienced psychotherapist. Deepa has accrued 15 years of experience with the UK’s National Health Service, is a published author in the field of mental health and presently practices in a primary care psychology service on the Kent – London border, where she is also the Lead for Neurodiversity.

Meanwhile, Naween went on to study for a Masters in Journalism, following her studies in London. She spent many years as a financial journalist including almost 10 years running the Pakistan bureau for New York-based Bloomberg News. In 2008, alongside her career in journalism, she founded the Ali Hasan Mangi Memorial Trust (AHMMT) in memory of her late grandfather. This organisation has since been involved in integrated rural development in over 100 villages in Pakistan’s Sindh province. In 2015, she decided to quit journalism to focus full-time on her work in community development. Alongside this, she developed various media training programmes through which she helped train dozens of journalists.

We both mused on how our journey apart had somehow brought us to a similar meeting point – at the doors of people in need, but at opposite sides of the globe and in very different ways. Deepa explained that she was running a growing fundraising campaign, through a ‘book and step challenge’ to support the International Red Cross, the NHS and Age UK, in the light of the global pandemic. Deepa expressed nagging concerns about the most impoverished sections of society and their ability to absorb the impact of this pandemic. She questioned the existence and adequacy of health outreach services, and relayed that the pandemic situation had brought her to this point because “lockdown for me has meant we have nowhere to hide, as so many previous distractions have been stripped away. I have been thinking that there needs to be a global paradigm shift in health care awareness and delivery.”

Many people see mental illness as the same as mental health, and often merely a disease of the brain

Deepa suggested that we combine our knowledge and expertise and collaborate on writing an article about mental health in Pakistani villages. This led to a conversation in which Naween told Deepa countless stories about how she often met people suffering from chronic stress, anxiety, depression and a host of other mental health conditions and how she regularly felt utterly frustrated by her inability to help them. For patients with physical ailments, there is a robust programme that handles everything from malaria to complex congenital heart conditions. But in terms of mental health, only patients with extreme conditions were referred to psychiatrists in city hospitals. Many of these doctors typically see a couple of dozen patients an hour and prescribe a long list of medication without any options for therapy.

A farmer holding up a bale of hay in one of the villages served by the the AHMMT

We discussed how wellness has become one of the fastest growing global industries and privileged communities have at least potential access to tools to improve their mental health whilst impoverished people in villages struggle through life without any relief or know-how about self-caring. AHMMT tried experimental attempts to introduce techniques like meditation but uptake was consistently poor. Deepa explained that, “The lack of mental health awareness is frighteningly widespread. Many people see mental illness as the same as mental health, and often merely a disease of the brain, and so expect the medical model of health care delivery – namely, that a specialist didactically prescribes a treatment to the patient, and one which is underscored by thinking in terms of deficit or disrepair.

As we know, scores of people still use terms like “crazy”, which discourages an openness towards the area of mental health. How many times have we been led to believe that struggling with mental health is ‘all in the mind’, or not a real struggle, or one that is interlinked with weakness in character? Unless popping pills as the be-all end-all mindset is transcended, unless we work to separate myths from truths via open-minded enquiry and dialogue, and unless mental health is seen from a holistic vantage point – one which sees people as empowered in making choices and engaging in daily lifestyles and behaviours to bolster their wellbeing – this area will always feel like an uphill struggle, a scary abyss or even a dead end.”

This discussion led to a question about how we could help communities understand what mental health really is, and how they could be supported to improve it. That’s when we both realised that an article alone was not going to cut it. Our Community Mental Health Project unfolded right before us, as an extension of our discussions.

For the pilot phase of the project, we held a Zoom meeting that introduced Deepa to AHMMT’s community workers and gave them the opportunity to learn about mental health. The team was excited about adding this to their spectrum of projects and were keen to learn how to spot the signs of mental health problems and understand ways forward. Deepa was encouraged to note that there was little evidence of hiding the existence of mental health problems despite cultural stigma. “I was impressed that they freely used relevant terminology that equated to their mental states, such as worry, low mood, anger and related insomnia. This community is incredibly impoverished, given that they lead such hand-to-mouth existences, and that their most basic of needs are not consistently met. So, I think it says something very powerful about the fundamentality of good mental health to humans, that they can even cognise and demonstrate curiosity about bettering this aspect of their beings at all under such extreme circumstances,” Deepa reflected.

We go to see doctors when we are not mentally feeling well, who see us for a few minutes and we come away more stressed, so I want to learn more about mental health What one woman said from a village survey

“The session made clear to us that mental health is relevant to all of us and an opportunity to learn about how we can improve our mental health is really something precious,” said Assad Ali, a coordinator at the Trust.

That meeting was followed up with a one-on-one Zoom session in which Deepa spoke with Sanam, a mother of four and a home-maker, about her own mental health and experience of mental health services.

She said, “We go to see doctors when we are not mentally feeling well, who see us for a few minutes and we come away more stressed, so I want to learn more about mental health.”

Deepa noted that the villagers present as interested in psychoeducation and benefit from this in a group, as this is an opportunity to normalise their experiences of mental health challenges. She discussed that development of purposeful roles for villagers, using occupational therapy practice models, could be one inroad for change.

The second stage of the pilot entailed a Zoom recorded interview, in which Deepa and Naween were asked how this project came about, what mental health is and isn’t, and why rural communities in Pakistan need awareness. In this video, Deepa introduced the notion of positive psychology. Within this, mental health can be potentially sustainably managed by relinquishing an exclusive focus on pathology (mental illness) to including other perspectives, such as understanding factors that help people and societies flourish, by, for example, embracing the first-person narrative. This video was posted on AHMMT’s Instagram and Facebook pages and to date has received over 700 views.

Subsequently, Deepa also prepared a brief text on mental health which was translated by AHMMT into Sindhi, the local language, which was then recorded in video form. This was played to a group of 12 women from the village with Deepa present online to answer questions and interact with participants. Members of the group reported finding the video extremely useful in understanding the basics of mental health, but were evidently left hungry for more knowledge, through their question-asking.

“We need more videos like this in our own language to be able to better understand these issues that really do affect all of us,” said Sardar Khatoon, a 40-year-old livestock farmer who participated in the session.

A family tests out a new handpump installed through the AHMMT water project in Village Hasan Kharos

The third stage of the pilot was to get a small sample group of 30 villagers to answer a standardised questionnaire that has been used cross-culturally in mental health services, with a view to providing insight into the incidence and severity of depression and anxiety. The exercise was done by translating the questionnaire from English to Sindhi and then back-translating to ensure robustness and authenticity. The questions needed to be verbally conveyed to villagers, even to those who were literate. Repetition was needed as well as direction to stay focused due to the lack of familiarity with the topic and the alien concept of questionnaires. However, all the respondents were able to understand the content and convey their responses to be marked by a facilitator. The sample of participants was heterogenous.

Around 63 percent of a small sample size of villagers reported mild to moderate depressive symptoms

Around 63 percent of respondents reported mild to moderate depressive symptoms while 27 percent had moderately severe to severe symptoms and 10 percent had a healthy range of symptoms. In the category of anxiety, 60 percent of respondents reported mild to moderate symptoms, about 23 percent reported a healthy range of symptoms and about 17 percent reported a severe range. In both categories of depression and anxiety, Deepa noted there was a clear presence of some definitive symptoms of both anxiety and depression which provided evidence that a programme tackling mental health would be pertinent, over and above some of the narratives of the villagers.

Through this entire pilot process, our dialogue with each other remained ongoing, through which Deepa was able to gain insight into the range of issues the communities in rural Pakistan face and Naween was able to gain a clearer understanding of the importance of raising awareness in the communities about mental health.

Now that the pilot has drawn to a close, we plan to start a mental health awareness programme in the communities AHMMT serves. We initially hope to do this in two key ways:

(a) By playing informational videos at the Trust’s free clinic that serves about 800 patients a month. Deepa will develop the content for these videos which AHMMT will produce in Sindhi and patients and their families will be able to watch the content while waiting at the reception.

Two sisters from a village served by the AHMMT

(b) Deepa’s content will also be used to train the Trust’s field health workers who go door-to-door in various villages holding face-to-face meetings with communities to spread information about a variety of health issues. Through this training, mental health will be added to the range of health areas they already address.

As the two of us reflect back on our time together as university students and our reconnection after many years, we have a new level of understanding of our friendship. Our bond has indeed shown itself as bearing more depth and meaning than the once forever-laughing 20-year-olds could ever have imagined. What is certain, is that we are left with the unfailing conviction that nothing could be a greater testament to our friendship than uniting at such a globally challenging time, to offer a service to some of the most underprivileged and vulnerable people on the planet.