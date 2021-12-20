Fact check: Does Papaya leaf extract boost platelets for Dengue?

Medical experts have clarified that there is no proven scientific benefit to using papaya leaf extract for dengue fever and in fact, overuse could cause harm. This misconception needs to be dispelled.

Dengue is a virus caused by mosquito bite. Especially in Karachi, the virus lingers from August to December and after the monsoon rains it starts spreading, hematologist Dr Saqib Ansari told SAMAA Digital.

The first symptom of dengue is a high fever which is managed by medicine. The fever stays for five days but after the fifth day, platelets start to go down. Platelets begin to improve after nine days.

Papaya leaf extract and dengue

Dr Saqib Ansari says a misconception has been created that platelet counts start to improve if the patient consumes papaya leaf extract. “I have been observing this disease since 2008 and have been treating it for 15 years, so I say with full belief and confidence that the extract does not help raise platelets,” he says.

All over the world, on a scientific basis, it can be said with certainty that papaya leaves or their juice do not raise platelet counts in a dengue patient, but it can be harmful because people who drink it when they have dengue often complain of diarrhea, vomiting and other abdominal problems, the doctor added.

Hematologist Dr Zeeshan Hussain told SAMAA Digital that research on papaya leaf extract for dengue virus has been done in Pakistan, India, Indonesia and Malaysia, but no such studies have been done in the US and Europe.

He said that a meta-analysis of all the research published in those countries was published in 2019. The cumulative understanding or outcome from all these studies was that there was no clear evidence that papaya leaf extract was beneficial. It is a herbal organic product therefore it is generally considered to be safe but if you drink it in large quantities it can cause diarrhea.

Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever

Some patients with dengue fever go on to develop another stage called dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF), which is a severe and sometimes fatal form of the disease, Dr Saqib Ansari said.

The most common hemorrhagic or bleeding manifestations are mild (through the skin, nose bleeds, gum bleed, and microscopic hematuria). More serious types of hemorrhage include vaginal bleeding, hematemesis, melena, and intracranial bleeding.

Dengue Shock Syndrome

When there is high fever, body fluid enters the veins, lungs and tissues, causing severe dehydration in the arteries and lowering blood pressure, which is called Dengue Shock Syndrome. As a result, the blood does not reach the heart and brain and there is a risk of multi-organ failure.

In such cases, the dehydrated person is immediately treated by applying drips and blood pressure is maintained.

Precautions

Both doctors have urged people to take precautionary measures to avoid dengue