HOME > Health

Eleven family members test positive for Omicron in Karachi

They came from Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

At least 11 members of a family have tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus in Karachi after tests were conducted by the DOW University of Health Sciences.

The health official said that the patients came from Lahore and have no history of travelling abroad.

The virus was detected through the next generation sequencing at the public health laboratory of DUHS on Thursday. The samples were sent by the Sindh Health Department.

Health experts have linked the spike in Covid-19 cases with the Omicron variant.

Pakistan reported over 400 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

“The spread of the Omicron variant has been faster than the Delta variant in Karachi,” said DUHS Molecular Pathologist Dr Saeed Khan.

The severity of the Omicron infection can not be confirmed yet, he added.

Pakistan confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on December 13 and the cases jumped to 75 by December 28.

The health officials have warned that cases of the new Omicron variant are expected to rise sharply in Pakistan in January and could put pressure on hospitals if citizens let their guards down and fail to follow the SOPs.

