Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away in Karachi

Haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi has passed away in Karachi.

Dr Shamsi had undergone a surgery last week after suffering brain haemorrhage.

He was in the intensive care unit of the Aga Khan University Hospital and his condition was reported to be critical.

Who is Dr Tahir Shamsi?

Dr Shamsi is credited with introducing bone-marrow transplant in Pakistan in 1996. So far, he performed 650 bone-marrow transplants and wrote over 100 research articles.

During the first wave of coronavirus, Dr Shamsi came up with the idea of treating COVID-19 patients using plasma of those who recovered from the virus.

In 2016, the Dow Graduates Association of North America honoured him with a lifetime achievement award in recognition of his services.

In 2011, Dr Shamsi established the National Institute for Blood Disease for the treatment of blood-related diseases. He was the director of the Stem Cell Program at NIBD as well. He was a Royal College of Pathologist fellow.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.



