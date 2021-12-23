Can Abid Ali return to cricket after Acute Coronary Syndrome?

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali was batting during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match Tuesday when he was rushed to the hospital due to chest pain. He was later diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS). Subsequently, he underwent angioplasty at a private hospital in Karachi.

Although cardiovascular diseases among the people of Pakistan are not uncommon due to unhealthy lifestyles, among other factors.

But, when an athlete suffered ACS, it raised questions about whether people who are fitter and have a healthy lifestyle can suffer from cardiovascular disease.

People were also wondering if Ali can return to professional cricket after developing a heart condition.

SAMAA Digital talked to cardiologists to learn about ACS, what causes it, and can an athlete return to professional sports after being diagnosed with it.

What is ACS and what causes it?

Cardiovascular diseases expert Dr Zahid Jamal said that ACS is caused due to the blockage or rupture of arteries.

He said that doctors look into three factors when treating patients with ACS:

1) What is the person’s lifestyle?

2) Do they suffer from sugar, cholesterol and obesity?

3) Is there a history of this disease in the family?

Executive Director of Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Dr Nadeem Qamar told SAMAA Digital that ACS can result in a heart attack at any moment.

He said that there is a possibility that Abid Ali has a family history of cardiovascular diseases.

What causes cardiovascular issues in youth?

Dr Qamar blamed “lifestyles” for heart diseases among young people.

“The disease which should occur late in life are affecting youth under 30 years in our country.”

He said that if a youth suffers from ACS, it could be due to three reasons: unhealthy lifestyle, smoking habit and family history.

According to Dr Jamal, a family history of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cholesterol increases the chances of ACS in a person.

Cardiologist Dr Fawad Farooq said that a large number of people between 25 years and 40 years of age are suffering from heart diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity due to unhealthy lifestyles.

He said that smokers are more at risk of developing ACS and other heart-related diseases.

Can athletes continue playing?

Experts said that athletes can continue playing sports after recovering from ACS but only if their doctors advise them to do so.

There have been examples in the past where athletes have returned to professional sports after receiving treatment for cardiovascular diseases, they say.

According to Dr Jamal, the doctor’s advice is based on the condition of the patient’s heart. The doctor has to see whether heart muscles have suffered major damage, he said.

Dr Farooq said that doctors advise athletes, who suffer a heart attack or undergo bypass, to return to professional sports after a rest of one to three months.