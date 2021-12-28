Tuesday, December 28, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Health

Covid-19: 75 Omicron cases reported across Pakistan, NIH confirms

Majority of the patients hail from Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
An electron microscope image shows the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 emerging from the surface of a cell cultured in the lab. Image: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: AFP

So far, 75 cases of the new Omicron variant have been reported across Pakistan, the National Institute of Health or NIH has confirmed. The revelations were made in a report on Tuesday. Here's the city-wise breakup of the cases: Karachi - 33 Islamabad - 17 Lahore 13 According to the NIH, 12 of these patients have international travel history. The health authorities have started contact tracing. Meanwhile, the patients have been quarantined at their homes. On Monday, Lahore reported its first Omicron case. The 23-year-old man recently returned from Karachi. Last week, Islamabad and Balochistan, too, confirmed cases of the new coronavirus strain. Pakistan confirmed its first Omicron case earlier this month. The patient was a woman hailing from Karachi. She had no recent travel history. Booster shots NCOC chief Asad Umar has emphasised that vaccines are imperative for protection against coronavirus and its new variant. The government has encouraged people to get their second dose as soon as possible. On Monday, the NCOC approved booster doses for citizens of and above the age of 30 years. They will be administered the jabs at vaccination centers across the country. People who got both their Covid-19 shots six months back are eligible for the booster shot. The vaccine will be administered free of cost. Only Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Pfizer will be given as booster shots. After the development, these people will be eligible for booster shots: People above 30 years of agehealth workersimmunocompromised people
