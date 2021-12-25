25% of Pakistan’s population vaccinated against Covid: NCOC

One-quarter of the population of Pakistan has been immunised against the novel coronavirus, the National Command and Operation Centre revealed Tuesday.

The forum announced the good news in a tweet: “25% of total and 37% of the eligible population of Pakistan stands vaccinated!!”

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan in last 24 hours: 916,314

Total vaccine administered till now: 134,818,017



On December 14, a total of 916,314 vaccine doses were administered across the country increasing the total number of administered doses to 134 million.

The development comes after the first case of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus was reported in Karachi. According to the Sindh government, the woman patient is at home and doing well. She wasn’t vaccinated against Covid.

The government decided to establish 40 vaccination call centers across the country to contact those who have not yet received their second doses. According to Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, Pakistan has decided to adopt a “zero-tolerance policy” against unvaccinated people.

Booster doses

Earlier this month, NCOC approved booster doses for health workers, immunocompromised people, and the elderly above the age of 50 years.

The shots, free of cost, will be administered at vaccination centres across the country. Citizens who got both their covid-19 jabs six months back are eligible for the booster shot.

In Sindh, the booster jabs are currently being administered at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus.

‘Vaccination is the only defence’

NCOC chief Asad Umar has said that restrictions can only delay the arrival of this new variant, they can’t stop it.

The only defence we have is vaccination, he said.

“In the next few days, a robust vaccination campaign will start in all four provinces. We only have two to three weeks [before the variant arrives] to vaccinate as many people as possible.”

Dr Faisal Sultan said that even in European countries, unvaccinated people are being affected the most.

“The research into the genetic makeup of this variant has revealed mutations which have the potential to make it ‘deadly’ and ‘highly contagious,’” said Dr Sultan.