Sunday, November 28, 2021  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Health

Winter sparks patient surge at Lahore cardiology institute

Over 1,000 patients reported everyday

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The emergency ward has been fully occupied as the number of heart patients surge at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore, the largest public sector cardiac hospital in Punjab.

According to the PIC administration, over 1,000 patients are visiting the hospital on a daily basis.

Due to the unavailability of beds some patients are treated in chairs and wheelchairs.

The surge is purely caused by weather. PIC officials say they see an uptick in the number of patient every winter.

To cope with the situation, the administration is trying to increase the number of beds in the hospital and has prepared a plan as well.

Dr Aftab Younis, a renowned and senior cardiac surgeon, said that the arteries of the heart get narrow in winter. Heart problems also increase the number of deaths by up to 50%, he says.

He advised heart patients to take extreme precautions in winter and wear sweaters, jackets and other hot clothes to protect themselves against the weather.

Cold temperatures cause arteries to tighten, restricting blood flow and reducing the oxygen supply to the heart, all of which can set the stage for a heart attack, according to experts.

