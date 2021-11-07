The first country to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for children

Costa Rica has become the first country in the world to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for children under the ages of 12.

According to health officials, the country has signed a deal with Pfizer and win begin inoculating children from March 2022. The development comes after the US approved the vaccine for children between the ages five and 11.

The shot will not prevent children from getting infected, but it will prevent them from getting seriously ill. The vaccine will also control the spread of the virus.

Under the deal, Costa Rica will receive 3.5 million Pfizer, of which 1.5 million will be reserved for those aged five to 11. The others will be reserved as the third dose for front-line workers, the elderly population, and immunocompromised people.

“Our basic vaccination scheme has made it possible to subdue many of the viruses that cause suffering and health consequences and even fatalities in the underage population,” Costa Rica Health Minister Daniel Salas said in a statement issued on Friday.

According to BBC, about 55% of the eligible population of Costa Rica has been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 70% of teenagers have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine.