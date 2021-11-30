Cupping therapy: cure for diabetes, obesity and baldness

The procedure is done on specific days of lunar month

If you are suffering from depression or any bodily issues and someone has suggested you cupping therapy or hijama, don’t look down on the person!

The efficacy of hijama is not just defined in hadiths but has also been accepted scientifically too.

In this centuries-old practice, several diseases are treated by detoxification of the blood. The procedure involves placing 143 cups on the body and drawing blood.

Does it make you freak out? No. The blood flows through a slit painlessly. The interesting part of cupping is that it has no side effects.

Practitioners of this Islamic procedure recommend specific days and time to get the maximum benefit. According to Hadith narrations, hijama must be performed on the 17th, 19th and 21st of the lunar or Islamic month.

Watch the video to find out how cupping therapy works and how it impacts your health.