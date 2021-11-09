Covid travel update: UK approves Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines

Good new Pakistani travelers! The British government has added Sinovac, Sinopharm, and Covaxin to its list of approved coronavirus vaccines.

People who got these shots will be able to travel to the UK from November 22. The development is expected to benefit thousands of travelers from Pakistan.

The news was revealed by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner. Here’s the list of all the vaccines that have been approved by the British government.

Oxford/AstraZeneca

Pfizer BioNTech

Moderna

Janssen

Sinovac

Sinopharm Beijing

Covaxin

It is mandatory for travelers to administer the vaccine at least 14 days before traveling. The day of the final dose does not count as one of the 14 days. Passengers will have to carry their vaccination certificate at all times.

People who have administered two-dose vaccines such as Moderna, Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, or a combination of them, must have had both doses to be considered fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

This applies in all cases, even if someone has recently recovered from COVID-19 and has natural immunity.