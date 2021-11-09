Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Covid travel update: UK approves Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines

Changes to be applied from November 22

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Good new Pakistani travelers! The British government has added Sinovac, Sinopharm, and Covaxin to its list of approved coronavirus vaccines. People who got these shots will be able to travel to the UK from November 22. The development is expected to benefit thousands of travelers from Pakistan. The news was revealed by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner. Here's the list of all the vaccines that have been approved by the British government. Oxford/AstraZenecaPfizer BioNTechModernaJanssen SinovacSinopharm BeijingCovaxin It is mandatory for travelers to administer the vaccine at least 14 days before traveling. The day of the final dose does not count as one of the 14 days. Passengers will have to carry their vaccination certificate at all times. People who have administered two-dose vaccines such as Moderna, Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, or a combination of them, must have had both doses to be considered fully vaccinated for travel to the UK. This applies in all cases, even if someone has recently recovered from COVID-19 and has natural immunity.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Good new Pakistani travelers! The British government has added Sinovac, Sinopharm, and Covaxin to its list of approved coronavirus vaccines.

People who got these shots will be able to travel to the UK from November 22. The development is expected to benefit thousands of travelers from Pakistan.

The news was revealed by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner. Here’s the list of all the vaccines that have been approved by the British government.

  • Oxford/AstraZeneca
  • Pfizer BioNTech
  • Moderna
  • Janssen
  • Sinovac
  • Sinopharm Beijing
  • Covaxin

It is mandatory for travelers to administer the vaccine at least 14 days before traveling. The day of the final dose does not count as one of the 14 days. Passengers will have to carry their vaccination certificate at all times.

People who have administered two-dose vaccines such as Moderna, Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, or a combination of them, must have had both doses to be considered fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.

This applies in all cases, even if someone has recently recovered from COVID-19 and has natural immunity.

 
britain covid 19 news
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
UK covid vaccine, UK approves covid vaccines,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.