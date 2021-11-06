Could a Japanese vet have answered our Covid mask question?

It’s an idea so simple, that most of us would have wondered about it at some point or the other. It was a thought that stemmed from the worst part of the pandemic: the invisibility of the virus. The scariest part of Covid-19 was that you did not know if the person sitting next to you was infected or now.

But now, a scientist in Japan may have found a solution to this. Asahi Shimbun has reported that Yasuhiro Tsukamoto may have developed a face mask that glows if the COVID-19 virus is present.

Tsukamoto contracted the novel coronavirus himself, the newspaper reported. During his illness, he created a mask that glowed when exposed to ultraviolet or UV light.

The scientist is actually a vet and works on animal health. He serves as the president of the Kyoto Prefectural University. “I will work to make this product available all over the world,” he told a press conference in October at the Kyoto Prefecture campus.

Tsukamoto then used an animal-derived protein on the surface of a face mask to make it light up if the virus is present. The goal was to create a mask that glows if the infection is on it. The mask has a filter inside that contains an antibody that would react to the virus.

Before the global pandemic spread, he was working on research based on ostriches to see if they made a protein that produced antibodies. Now he is working on a filter that has fluorescent antibodies that react to UV light if the virus is present. His experiment still has to be worked on to be proven effective.