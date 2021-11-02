Tuesday, November 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Health

Breast cancer treatment unaffordable: SC takes notice, summons health authorities

Report by Zulqarnain Iqbal The Supreme Court has taken notice of the increasing breast cancer cases in Pakistan. According to a research by the World Health Organisation, every year nearly 40,000 women in the country succumb to the disease. At a hearing on Tuesday, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed pointed out that public hospitals lack the facilities of mammography and other machines used in the detection of the cancer. Every year 40,000 women in Pakistan die from breast cancer World Health Organisation "The services provided at private hospitals is unaffordable for most women in the country," the top judge said, expressing dismay at the mechanism of government facilities. All you need to know about breast cancer, its symptoms and treatment The court stressed the need to induct women specialists who can treat the disease, adding that a segregated area for women should be established in at hospitals. The chief justice has summoned responses over from all federal and provincial health secretaries over the matter and adjourned the hearing. Research reveals that breast cancer mortality rates in Pakistan are the highest in Asia largely because the disease is considered a taboo. At least 90,000 cases are reported in the country every year. Experts, however, say that this is just the tip of the iceberg as more than half of the breast cancer cases go unreported.
