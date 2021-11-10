Wednesday, November 10, 2021  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1443
50% of Pakistan’s population partially vaccinated against Covid-19: Asad Umar

Says highest number of doses administered on November 9

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

More than half of the population of Pakistan has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. In a tweet on Wednesday, the NCOC chief said: "Reached important milestone of 50% of country's eligible population receiving at least 1 dose. KP became 2nd province to vaccinate half its eligible population with at least 1 dose." Reached important milestone of 50% of country's eligible population receiving at least 1 dose. KP became 2nd province to vaccinate half it's eligible population with at least 1 dose. Yesterday was highest vaccination day in Pakistan with 1.7 million doses. #WelldonePakistan— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 10, 2021 On November 9, Pakistan achieved the milestones of administering 1.7 million Covid-19 doses -- the highest in a day, he added. So far, 26% of people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus, while 20% have received the first dose. Fifth wave Last week, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan warned that a fifth Covid-19 wave may hit the country due to the "slow process of vaccination". People have stopped using face masks, he said, this is dangerous. Dr Sultan said that the government has achieved vaccination targets to some extent. “Millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus. These people are at high risk." The second dose is vital for protection against Covid, he pointed out, urging people to “get fully vaccinated." Dr Sultan cautioned that the fifth wave of coronavirus could hit Pakistan if the pace of vaccinations was not increased."To ensure there is no fifth wave of covid, we have to meet vaccination targets set.” We will remain vulnerable if a large segment of the population is unvaccinated, he added.
Fifth wave

