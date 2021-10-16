US donates 2.4m Pfizer doses to Pakistan

Pakistan received 2.4 million Pfizer doses donated by the US Saturday.

The news was confirmed by the US Embassy in Islamabad on Twitter. “This morning 2.4 million doses of Pfizer vaccines arrived in Pakistan as part of the 9.6 million COVID-19 doses arriving this month. Together we will beat the pandemic here and at home.”

The vaccines were provided through WHO’s COVAX programme. It will be used in the government’s immunisation drive, along with the Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac, and AstraZeneca vaccines.

So far, more than 30 million people across the country have been fully vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. The government, in a bid to urge immunisation, has imposed restrictions on unvaccinated people since October 1. These include a ban on entry in malls, restaurants, schools, offices. Unimmunised people won’t be able to access domestic and international air travel too.

It is now mandatory for students above or of the age of 12 years to get inoculated too. They will be administered Pfizer doses free of cost.

NCOC relaxes restrictions

On Friday, the NCOC reopened cinemas and shrines across Pakistan after a decline in Covid cases was seen. The following new directives will be implemented from October 16 to October 21:

Three hundred vaccinated guests allowed to attend indoor weddings.

In outdoor weddings and events, 500 people, who are fully vaccinated will be allowed.

Shrines and cinemas to reopen with strict SOP implementation for vaccinated individuals.

The forum has lifted the one-day “safe day” restriction as well. Earlier, shops, markets, and malls were closed once a week to curb the rising cases of the deadly virus.