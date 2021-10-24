Sunday, October 24, 2021  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1443
Health

Sindh reports 62 more cases of dengue fever

Over 1,000 people reported the fever in October

Posted: Oct 24, 2021
Posted: Oct 24, 2021

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Sindh health department has reported 62 new cases of dengue fever in the last 24 hours. At least 31 cases were reported from Karachi, 16 from Hyderabad, nine from Matyari, while Tharparkar and Mirpur Khas reported three new cases Saturday. Sindh reported over 600 cases in September which have surged to 1,221 in October. This year, from January to August, 1,365 cases of dengue were reported in Sindh. Five people have succumbed to the fever. Precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites The National Institute of Health has issued an advisory to contain dengue cases as the number continues to rise across the country especially in the major cities of Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. The research institute has urged people to take precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites. Wear full sleeves shirtsUse anti-mosquito lotionUse nets over windows, doors and other passagesUse parasite net on the bed Dengue is present in almost all areas of Pakistan and at least 3,795 cases of dengue have been reported since September. Health experts say the active period for dengue mosquito attacks is two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset. The breeding stops once the temperatures fall below 16 degrees Celsius.
