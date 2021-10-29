Pregnancy lies we tell women: no baths, bending or pets

Adverse impacts and taboos that women encounter during pregnancy and early childhood development which tend to be mostly non-scientific, usually result in complications for both mother and the child. This was stated by speakers addressing one day seminar on “Taboos and Facts during pregnancy, Early Childhood Development” at Multan, today on Thursday.



The seminar was organized with the joint collaboration of Martin Dow and the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan (SOGP), according to a press release Friday.

Prof. Dr. Shahid Irshad Rao said that frequently, elders in the family coach women about the do’s and don’ts during pregnancy. For instance, women are told to refrain from frequent baths, using a hair dryer, keeping pets like cats, regular travel, climbing stairs or bending, all of which is rumored to result in miscarriages. Contrary to the implications, all of these are deemed to be non-scientific and untrue concepts prevailing in our society, he added.

Prof. Dr. Samee Akhtar said that, sometimes women are told by the elders of the family stereotypical things that must be eradicated for a healthy mother and healthy child. He said that there is a dire need to break all taboos and stereotypes witnessed at the time of pregnancy and early childhood development.



Prof Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani said that in our society women are blamed for infertility and the gender of the child. She clarified that “morning sickness” is not related to the morning only, and can happen at any time of the day. She said that a 30 minutes brisk walk is necessary and beneficial for every pregnant woman.



Prof. Dr. Huma Quddosi advised that women should drink plenty of water and other fluids for a healthy and safe pregnancy. She said that there is a dire need to eradicate myths related to pregnancy such as you should eat for two, taking iron supplements may result in a dark complexion for the baby, sesame seeds, mango and papaya can cause abortions, etc.

Professor Dr. Hajra Masood said that each year over five million women become pregnant and of these 700,000 (15% of all pregnant women) are likely to experience some obstetrical and medical complications. According to an estimate, 30,000 women die each year from pregnancy-related complications, she added.



Associate Prof. Dr. Nusrat Buzdar from SOGP Multan said that the COVID 19 vaccination is complete safe for pregnant women. She said that calcium is essential form childhood to old age and suitable supplements are needed to fulfill the pregnancy requirement.

Leading healthcare professionals from SOGP Multan and faculty from Nishtar Medical Hospital and University Multan addressed the seminar.