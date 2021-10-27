Pakistan records lowest number of Covid patients since start

The number of Covid cases in Pakistan has fallen to its lowest in almost one and half years, making the country one of the most successful nations in the region to control the spread.

Asad Umar, the head of the National Command Operation Centre, tweeted on Tuesday that, “We now have lowest positivity ratio since we started measuring Covid.” He added that, “We also have the lowest number of patients on critical care and lowest daily mortality in a year.”

According to the latest numbers, shared by the NCOC for October 27, there were 516 positive cases, 1,445 patients in critical care and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours. This breaks down to about one infection in 100,000 people reported in the last seven days.

This is in sharp contrast of the overall peak in June when the figures were ten times higher.

The total percentage of vaccinated individuals is 23.3. With the average doses administered each day totaling to 657,185, at this rate it will take about 66 days to cover another 10% of the population.

What does this control mean for Pakistan

Although the numbers point upwards, Dr Rana Jawad Asghar, epidemiologist and surveillance system expert, warns against growing complacent. “The pandemic in Pakistan is not over until it is over throughout the world,” he said while speaking to SAMAA Digital on Wednesday.

According to him quoting a figure for a national outbreak masks the real picture as the numbers could be much higher in some areas. Instead noting the global indicators as number of deaths and patients in critical care is more reliable. “Pakistan has indeed made progress but it is only mirroring the global trend and we still have a long way to go in vaccinating total population.”

Average new infections reported per day = 593

Total confirmed cases since start of pandemic = 1,270,322

Total deaths reported since start of pandemic = 28,405

Total vaccination doses = 102,067,945

Fully vaccinated citizens = 39,303,110

Percentage of population vaccinated = 23.3%

Total recoveries from infection = 1,217,935

He warns of another peak as winter approaches. The hot weather was a blessing in disguise because it made people ventilate their homes and work spaces.

Advice on keeping safe

Dr Asghar said that single most important factor in protecting us from the virus is ventilation. If we wear masks and ventilate our work spaces, schools and homes, people can easily be allowed to return to some semblance of a normal life.

Pakistan as compared to the region

Currently Pakistan is at 10% of its peak which is only second to India in the region which is at 4%. Iran stands at 24%, whereas Thailand and Turkey have relatively higher positivity ratios at 42% and 46%, respectively, as noted by the Reuters Covid tracker. The total deaths in the world in the previous day was reported to be 7,500.

The contributor is a freelancer writer