Pakistan inches closer to achieving Covid vaccination target

Earlier this year, when Pakistan commenced its national coronavirus vaccination drive, the government had aimed to immunise 70 million people by the end of 2021. Good news — the country is inching closer to achieving this goal.

“Happy to report that 7 crore people have now received at least one dose [of coronavirus vaccine] and 4 crore [people] are fully vaccinated,” National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar tweeted Saturday.

We continue to make progress to vaccinate Pakistan. The year end target for 2021 was 7 crore people vaccinated. Happy to report that 7 crore people have now recieved atleast 1 dose and 4 crore are fully vaccinated. With 2 months to go, will inshallah meet, and exceed, the target — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 30, 2021

“With 2 months to go, will inshallah meet, and exceed, the target,” he promised.

Since October 15, the country has been reporting less than 1,000 daily Covid cases. On Wednesday, Umar revealed that Pakistan, now, has the lowest infection rate ever since the virus first broke out. The mortality rate and the number of patients in critical care are at their lowest too.

The minister termed this the “positive impact of vaccination” and urged people to get immunised as soon as possible.

Last week, at a media briefing, the NCOC chief stressed the need to increase the pace of vaccination in Hyderabad, Nowshera, Faisalabad, Quetta, Karachi, Mingora, and Mardan.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has launched a door-to-door covid vaccination campaign across the province.

All the district health officers have been instructed to oversee and lead the vaccination drive in their areas. “Just like the polio campaign, doctors and community health workers will go to each house in the district and vaccinate people against the deadly virus,” a health department spokesperson explained.

Epsilon variant and 5th wave

The call for vaccination comes after cases of the new Epsilon variant were reported in the country. Punjab has reported 25 cases.

According to the World Health Organisation, the variant had originated in California, which was why it was called the California strain or B.1.429, and then it travelled to the United Kingdom and other European countries.

Epsilon has been classified under ‘alerts for further monitoring’ due to its high transmissibility. The ways to protect yourself from the new strain are the same.