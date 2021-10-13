Lahore reports three more deaths from dengue fever

Three people in Lahore have lost their lives to the dengue fever in the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab health department.

The total number of dengue cases in the city have surpassed the 3,000 mark. Most of the case in Punjab are being reported from Lahore. On Tuesday, 96 new cases were reported from 35 cities of the province.

More than 600 dengue patients at hospitals in Lahore are in critical condition. Fourteen of them are children.

Dengue wards at the General Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Gangaram General Hospital, and Services Hospital in Lahore have reached their maximum capacity. Reports have revealed that more than three patients are sharing a single bed at the hospitals.

The cases of dengue fever are on the rise in other parts of the country as well. The capital city and Rawalpindi are some of the most-affected cities. The total number of cases in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has reached 1,400 and 800, respectively. This year, five people in the capital have succumbed to the dengue virus.

In the last 24 hours, Karachi reported 18 dengue cases, while six people have succumbed to the fever so far this year. The Sindh government has kicked off a disinfection campaign in hot spots of dengue larvae.

Last week, health experts warned of a dengue outbreak in big cities across the country including, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Islamabad.

This year, over 5,000 positive cases have been confirmed so far. Doctors said the cases would continue to rise in the coming days.

Symptoms of dengue

According to the World Health Organization, these are the symptoms of dengue that last between two to seven days:

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pains

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen glands

Rash

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle ache and pain, and fever.