Karachi reports two deaths from Congo fever

Symptoms include fever, vomit with blood

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Photo: File

Alarm bells started ringing for Karachi after the city reported two deaths from the Congo virus in a week.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the patients were from District Central’s FC Area and Defence. Doctors said the victims showed symptoms of a week-long fever and vomit with blood.

Feroz, one of the victims of the Congo fever, lived a few minutes away from a cattle market. The Sindh Health Department has accused the livestock department of a rise in the number of Congo virus cases.

Last year, four people in Karachi succumbed their lives to the virus.

Congo fever is caused by the bite of a tick carrying the virus. It is usually transferred to humans from livestock animals through the tick or by coming in contact with the blood, fluids, or meat of an infected animal. It can also be transmitted between humans by close contact or through body fluids and blood.

Congo fever symptoms include high-grade fever, muscle ache, vomiting or diarrhea with blood, bleeding from the gums or mouth, dizziness, nausea, abdominal pain, and sore throat.

There’s no treatment or vaccine for the disease. Patients are usually given supportive treatment such as fluid therapy, oxygen, antibiotics to prevent bacterial infection, and sometimes antivirals.

Congo fever prevention:

  • If you’re going to the cattle market or working with livestock wear protective clothing and apply insect repellant
  • Spray slaughter animals or livestock with insecticides
  • Wear gloves before touching the animal or its blood
  • Wear gloves while washing meat
  • Check your skin and clothing regularly for ticks
  • If a tick is found remove it carefully with tweezers

 
