Karachi, Lahore report alarming increase in dengue cases

Pakistan has seen an alarming increase in dengue cases post monsoon season. Hospitals in big cities such as Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar are filling up with patients, and health authorities have warned of a dengue outbreak.

In the last 24 hours, 188 people were diagnosed with the Dengue virus in Lahore taking the total number of cases to 2,586. Dengue larvae have been collected from 1,471 spots in the city.

Rawalpindi, too, has seen an uptick in cases. More than 40 people reported the fever on Thursday. According to reports, Punjab has been one of the most affected provinces in the country.

Sindh reported 62 dengue cases in the last 24 hours. Karachi and Hyderabad have reported the highest number of cases in the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four people have succumbed to the dengue virus this year. The province has recorded a total of 2,152 cases this year.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned of a dengue outbreak post monsoon rains. Eight cities are at a risk from the virus. These include Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Faisalabad.

Symptoms of dengue

According to the World Health Organization, these are the symptoms of dengue that last between two to seven days:

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pains

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen glands

Rash

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle ache and pain, and fever.

Experts say the active period for dengue attacks is two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset. The breeding stops once the temperature falls below 16 degrees Celsius.

