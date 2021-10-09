Dengue outbreak: Experts warn next three weeks critical

Experts have warned that the next three weeks are critical for Pakistan as the number of dengue cases continues to rise.

Cases have been reported from big cities across the country including, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Islamabad.

This year, over 5,000 positive cases have been confirmed so far. Experts said the cases would continue to rise in the coming days.

In the last 24 hours, 304 new cases were reported in Punjab bringing the total number of dengue patients to 2,500. Out of these, 1,180 cases were reported from Lahore alone.

Most of the cases were reported from Defence, Gulberg, Iqbal Town, and the Samanabad area.

Major hospitals in Lahore are full of dengue patients, includes Ganga Ram Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, and Mayo Hospital. There is no space for dengue patients in five private hospitals as well.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four people have died due to the dengue virus this year. The province has recorded a total of around 2,500 cases this year.

Sindh reported 42 new cases in the last 24 hours, while 98 cases were reported from Islamabad. Rawalpindi reported 42 cases.

Symptoms of dengue

According to the World Health Organization, these are the symptoms of dengue that last between two to seven days:

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pains

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen glands

Rash

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle ache and pain, and fever.