Covid-19: Door-to-door vaccination drive commences in Sindh

Reported by Mudassir Nazir

The Sindh government has decided to launch a door-to-door vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus for two weeks across the province starting Friday, October 29.

According to Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, a number of districts in the province have failed to meet the Covid vaccination targets. “It is very important to get immunized against the deadly virus. This is the only way we can prevent the fifth wave of infections,” he said.

All the district health officers have been instructed to oversee and lead the vaccination drive in their areas. “Just like the polio campaign, doctors and community health workers will go to each house in the district and vaccinate people against the deadly virus,” a health department spokesperson explained.

So far, 24% of the total population of Sindh has been immunized against the novel coronavirus, while 40% people have been administered the first dose. Over 130,000 students at schools and 65,000 college students have been fully vaccinated.

Fifth wave

Last week, National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar urged people to get both the doses of the Covid vaccine to prevent a 5th wave of the virus.

“To ensure there is no 5th wave of covid we have to meet vaccination targets set. Otherwise despite sharp decline in cases we remain vulnerable, if a large number of people remain unvaccinated. Remember that 2nd dose is vital for protection against Covid. Get fully vaccinated,” he said.

Umar pointed out that vaccination needed “improvement” in Hyderabad, Nowshera, Faisalabad, Quetta, Karachi, Mingora, and Mardan.

New variant

Meanwhile, at least 25 cases of the new Epsilon coronavirus variant were reported in Punjab.

According to Dr Javed Akram, a member of the Scientific Task Force on Covid-19, the variant had originated in California, which was why it was called the California strain or B.1.429, and then it travelled to the United Kingdom and other European countries.

The World Health Organisation has classified Epsilon under ‘alerts for further monitoring’ due to its high transmissibility. The ways to protect yourself from the new strain are the same.