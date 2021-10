With 204 new dengue cases reported across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or KP on Sunday, the total number of such cases exceeded 2,660 while Peshawar led in the number of new patients with 99 confirmed cases in the city.

The total number of dengue patients in hospitals across Peshawar hit 765.

Other cities and towns reported new dengue cases too, with 18 reported from Mardan, 16 in Nowshera and 15 each in Swabi and Haripur.