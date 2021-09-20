Polio jab, Vit A drops for 40m children from today

A nationwide polio vaccination campaign begins today and will continue until September 24.

Polio Program Co-ordinator Dr Shehzad Baig said more than 40 million children would be vaccinated during the campaign.

Children would also be administered a dose of Vitamin A drops to protect them from measles, pneumonia and cholera.

Over 150,000 polio workers would visit parents at their doorsteps in an attempt to ensure polio eradication.

The vaccination campaign already began in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from September 17.

He said no case was reported in the last seven months. Parents should vaccinate their children and if they have any concerns they can call 1166.

Last year, the WHO declared Africa free of polio. Pakistan and Afghanistan are now the only countries where polio is categorized as an endemic viral infection.