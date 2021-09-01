Pakistan receives one million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Pakistan received one million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus on September 1, the National Disaster Management Authority confirmed.

In a tweet, the NDMA spokesperson said that it was the first consignment of the Sputnik V vaccine which has been handed over to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

Earlier, it was available at private hospitals in Karachi, including Orthopaedic and Medical Institute, South City Hospital, Hashmani’s hospital and Ziauddin hospital.

A total of 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine reached Pakistan on

March 18. They were imported by the pharmaceutical firm, AGP

Limited. The firm has distributed the doses to private hospitals.

Pakistan has received Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Cansino vaccines so far.

According to the National Ministry of Health, so far, 55.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

The government is mulling booster shots for people with weak immune systems and health workers. Pakistanis traveling abroad can get a special dose, according to the requirements of the country they are traveling to, at special inoculation centres for Rs1,270.

