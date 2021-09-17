Lahore reports 118 dengue cases in three days

Lahore has seen an alarming rise in dengue cases this month.

According to the Punjab Health Department, the city has reported 118 new cases in the last three days after which the total number of cases in Punjab has risen to 339.

There are more than 17,000 dengue larvae hotspots in Lahore. The highest number of cases was reported in Iqbal Town. Over 20 dengue patients at hospitals across the city are in critical condition.

In 2019, 39,000 dengue cases were reported in the provincial capital, while 17,000 cases were recorded in 2020.

According to experts, dengue does not have any specific precautionary methods, and the only way to prevent it is through the eradication of mosquitoes. The only way to stop their growing population is through a better system of cleanliness.

Symptoms of dengue

The World Health Organisation has identified the following as symptoms of dengue. They usually last between two to seven days.

severe headache

pain behind the eyes

muscle and joint pains

nausea

vomiting

swollen glands

rash.

There is, however, no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle aches and pains, and fever. The best options to treat these symptoms are acetaminophen or paracetamol.