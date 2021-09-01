Covid-19 news updates at a glance

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board on both international and domestic flights from September 30.
Unvaccinated people visiting and working at malls, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses won’t be allowed inside after September 30.
Unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport after October 15.
Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on motorways and highways after October 31.
The Sindh government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for matriculation and intermediate students.
The government has approved a grant for Rs24,555 million or $150 million to the National Disaster Management Authority to buy coronavirus vaccines and pay for their transportation and handling charges in order to meet the target of immunising the population of 85 million people by the end of year 2021.
The European Union on Monday recommended that its member states reimpose travel restrictions on US tourists over rising Covid infections in the country.
Ireland on Tuesday announced that it will fully reopen on October 22 after 18 months of rolling lockdowns introduced to limit coronavirus infections.
The Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has suspended elective surgeries at four main hospitals in Punjab after coronavirus cases in the province rose.