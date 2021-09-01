Covid-19 news updates at a glance

Here are Covid updates for readers in Pakistan at a glance, Sept 1, 2021:

This week the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 16 and older. This means the vaccine is just like any approved drug or vaccine. The Ministry of National Health Services has provided new guidelines for the Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster doses in Pakistan which will be given from today, September 1. Students of or above the age of 17 years to get fully vaccinated by October 15. Here is a list of vaccination centres across Pakistan. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board on both international and domestic flights from September 30. Unvaccinated people visiting and working at malls, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses won’t be allowed inside after September 30. Unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport after October 15. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on motorways and highways after October 31. The Sindh government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for matriculation and intermediate students. The government has approved a grant for Rs24,555 million or $150 million to the National Disaster Management Authority to buy coronavirus vaccines and pay for their transportation and handling charges in order to meet the target of immunising the population of 85 million people by the end of year 2021. The European Union on Monday recommended that its member states reimpose travel restrictions on US tourists over rising Covid infections in the country. Ireland on Tuesday announced that it will fully reopen on October 22 after 18 months of rolling lockdowns introduced to limit coronavirus infections. The Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has suspended elective surgeries at four main hospitals in Punjab after coronavirus cases in the province rose. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get vaccinated regardless of whether they’ve already had COVID-19. That’s in part because it’s still unclear how long immunity lasts after an infection. Studies have shown that antibodies hang around in the blood for at least eight months after getting sick, but some recovered patients have gotten reinfected, reports Science News.

Nine inoculation centres will operate for 24 hours in Karachi.

Here’s the list of the centres: