Karachi’s Central district reports Sindh’s highest HIV cases

Karachi’s Central district has reported the highest number of HIV positive cases in Sindh so far, officials of the Communicable Diseases Control confirmed Monday

According to the deputy director of the Directorate General Health Service, Dr Irshad Kazmi, 2,725 cases were reported in the Central district alone. The second-highest number of cases was recorded in Larkana followed by Hyderabad.

Till August 2021, 15,952 people in Sindh tested positive for HIV, of which 2,522 were women, 1,971 children, and 454 transgender persons.

“One of the major reasons behind the increasing number of HIV transmissions are quacks who are involved in the usage of unsafe injections and contaminated medical equipment,” Dr Kazmi said at a recent workshop in Karachi on the role of media in strengthening HIV response.

“The Sindh Healthcare Commission has been taking action against these people and their unsafe practices.”

Sindh has reported 15,952 positive HIV cases this year

In 2019, the HIV outbreak in children was unearthed in Larkana’s Ratodero town. The news shook Pakistan and made international headlines.

“Treatment of these patients is underway at 16 Antiretroviral Therapy centers run by the Sindh Health Department,” the deputy director told SAMAA Digital. “We intend to initiate the ‘Know Your Status’ campaign to raise awareness among people to get tested.”

Why isn’t there a vaccine for HIV?

HIV is an incredibly complex virus which mutates rapidly and often, Dr Rajwal Khan, the UNAIDS strategic information adviser, said earlier this year.

Is HIV the same as AIDS?

No. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), is not the same as Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

HIV is a virus that can cause infection. AIDS is a syndrome of multiple conditions that can sometimes (not always) develop due to HIV infection. HIV infection is treatable, AIDS is not.

Can I stop my HIV treatment?

No, treatment for HIV is lifelong. It involves taking medicines called antiretroviral drugs that keep the HIV virus load low in the body. As long as the virus is suppressed in the body, the person can lead a normal, healthy life.

Can I get HIV from touching an HIV-positive person?

No, touching, shaking hands, hugging or even eating with someone who has HIV will not give you HIV. HIV does not spread through mosquitoes or any other animal. HIV can be transmitted by unprotected sex, injecting drugs, reuse of medical needles and syringes, blood transfusion, organ transplants.