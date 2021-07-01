Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Health

Covid-19: Where to get vaccinated in Pakistan?

Mega centers have ample quantity available

Posted: Jul 1, 2021
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Credits Afp

Karachi alone is inoculating a massive number of people every day. A rough estimate of 63,000 shots is given to citizens daily.

Mega units such as Expo Centre (Karachi and Lahore), Jinnah hospital, and Liaquat national hospital are providing services to a massive number of people. Going to big centers will avoid the inconvenience of being returned unvaccinated.

“We did experience a dip in vaccine availability but we came out of it smoothly,” an employee from one of the big vaccination centers told SAMAA Digital. The centre is operational 24/7 with abundant jabs in stock, he added.

The country witnessed a vaccine shortage in the past and the government tried addressing it by dispatching its vaccine reserves for emergency purposes.

Pakistan received its vaccine stocks in June. The government requested international authorities to send jabs as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, the United States announced that it will be sending 2.5 million vaccine doses to Pakistan. “The vaccine shots will come through World Health Organization’s COVAX programme, “ said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. A fresh batch of two million Sinovac vaccines had arrived in Pakistan via a PIA flight recently the last Tuesday.

Qasim Somroo, the Sindh health secretary, said that small operational centers are provided with limited vials and when more than expected people show up, they are told to wait for a couple of days and it is perceived that there is a shortage of vaccines, he claimed.

Here’s a breakdown of vaccines received by end of the June:

  • June 21: 1.5 million Sinovac doses
  • June 23: 700,000 doses Cansino vaccines
  • June 23: 400,000 doses of PakVac
  • Doses of Sputnik V vaccine to be received by June-end.

Coronavirus Covid News government updates
 
