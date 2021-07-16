Sindh to run emergency health service for patients

It is expected to begin in September
The Sindh government has decided to run an emergency health service across the province to help the patients.
The service will allow patients to reach the hospital easily under the observation of medical staff.
The government plans to buy 230 new ambulances in the first phase. The service will be available in all districts.
The plan is expected to be approved at a provincial cabinet meeting on July 17, Saturday. If approved, then it will be launched in September.