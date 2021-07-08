Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Health

Sindh reports 1,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

The countrywide positivity stands at 3.3%

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Sindh has reported over 4,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The province’s tally was 343,303 on Thursday, while it was 342,228 the day before. This shows a difference of 1,075 cases.

“We have been busier than before,” a doctor working at Covid ICU in Karachi told SAMAA Digital. “We are receiving more serious cases now and they need more oxygen support.”

The cases may have gone up because the use of non-invasive masks such as bi-pap and c-pap has increased in admitted patients.

Karachi already has the highest positivity in the country. Its positivity rate is being reported at 10% almost every day. The rate in the rest of the province is below 3%.

Qasim Soomro, the Sindh health secretary, said that people haven’t been behaving responsibly and have not been following SOPs. “Wedding halls, theatres, restaurants, and shopping malls are packed with people,” he said.

Soomro shared that the government to think of once again closing shops and markets on selected days and enforce stricter policies.

It is being reported that the Delta virus could be behind the increase in Sindh. We have requested more testing kits for this variant, Soomro shared.

Delta variant

The World Health Organization recently deemed the Delta variant, which originated in India, the “most transmissible of the variants identified so far”.

Some of India’s immediate neighbours such as Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka experienced a surge in infectivity rate from May 2021, according to the WHO.

The highly contagious Delta variant is causing a surge in new Covid-19 cases even in countries with high vaccination rates — and experts warn that immunisation campaigns are in a race against time to contain it.

“There should be public awareness about these variants,” said Dr Tipu Sultan, the former president of the Pakistan Medical Council. He also mentioned a three-point strategy to prevent contracting the deadly variants:
• Following the recommended SOPs
• Getting vaccinated
• Media awareness

These pointers will help Pakistan in handling the rising cases of the different variants.

An earlier version of the story said that the province reported nearly 5,000 cases because of a calculation error. The figure has now been corrected to 1,075.

